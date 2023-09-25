Reader’s Opinion | Sweets are even sold in hardware stores

Over the past few years, the sale of sugar products has largely spread outside grocery stores.

Marleena Tanhuanpää told (HS Opinion 21.9.), that the food industry has reduced the sugar content of the bread and dairy products it produces. What were the sugar amounts before, when the product description of the rye bread I just ate said 12 grams of sugar per hundred grams?

Tanhuanpää failed to mention that many other Ruokauppa products manufactured by the food industry today contain a lot of sugar. Over the years, the number of confectionery shelves in grocery stores has grown considerably. Half of the weight of the products sold in them is sugar.

In recent years, “sweetened” cookies and ice creams have come on sale, to which chocolate and other confectionary ingredients have been added. When a customer buys a package of 150 grams of cookies, more than 50 grams of sugar is included. A quarter of the content of cereal packages intended for children is sugar.

Over the past few years, the sale of sugar products has largely spread outside grocery stores. Sweets and biscuits are sold near the cash registers of hardware stores and discount stores.

Pertti Mustajoki

doctor, chairman of Terve Paino ry

