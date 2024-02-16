Reader's Opinion | Suzanne Innes-Stubb gets to make her own choice about work

No one, not even the president, should have the power to decide on their spouse's employment alone.

Administrative law professor emeritus Olli Mäenpää said in the HS story (12.2.), that Suzanne Innes-Stubb's “continuation of work remains to be assessed by the president himself”. This view is old fashioned. No one, not even the president, should have the power to decide on their spouse's employment alone.

If the president's spouse has to stop working and focus on representative duties, he or she should be paid for it. It is incomprehensible that a spouse should become an unpaid housewife and sacrifice their own professional development, pension accrual, and possibly their entire working career.

If the spouse of the president has to give up his job, he should be paid a salary for representation duties. I consider it important that the president's spouse can decide on his own work, and I encourage Innes-Stubb to make his own choices.

Marja Tiainen

bachelor of technology, student, Vantaa

