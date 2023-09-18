Reader’s Opinion | Suomitalo in St. Petersburg is a strategic advantage

Selling the building would be a hasty and damaging solution for Finland.

St. Petersburg Suomi-talo was born as a result of the activities and wishes of a broad-based people’s movement with the greatest efforts. The historically valuable building has been a visible symbol of Finnish culture and society in the old core of St. Petersburg. The house has served as an important base for the Institute of Finland in St. Petersburg, the Finnish elementary school in St. Petersburg, an international school, and many companies, associations, researchers, artists, and students. The center has numerous Finnish and Russian friends.

In a situation where Suomitalo’s operations have been in trouble as a result of the war in Ukraine, the owner of the building, the Finnish state, has begun to consider selling the building (HS 12.9.). The effort seems both hasty and damaging – especially since the deal would now have to be done on unfavorable terms.

St. Petersburg’s Suomi-talo is a significant strategic achievement for Finland, which should not be wasted in the pursuit of short-term financial gain. Now we need patience and wisdom.

Sooner or later, the war in Ukraine will be over, and relations between Finland and Russia will begin to normalize. Suomitalo in St. Petersburg could play a big role in that process.

Kimmo Series

docent of aesthetics, visual artist, Helsinki

