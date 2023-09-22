Reader’s Opinion | Suomen Yrittäjä’s proposal for a dividend tax would undermine tax morale

Openings in which short-term self-interest is pursued regardless of the consequences are not suitable for Finland.

Finnish Entrepreneurs presented (HS 19.9.) a tax model for dividends of unlisted companies, in which the current reduction in dividend taxation would be obtained regardless of the company’s wealth. According to Suomen Yrittäjie, this would prevent the tax gimmick that came to light in recent weeks, in which the company’s net worth is manipulated to be larger in order to avoid dividend taxes.

In reality, the change would be a leap from the ditch to the source. Utilization of the dividend tax relief, which was found to be problematic in studies, would become substantially easier. It’s a bit like solving shoplifting by making it legal for everyone to steal.

The core problem of the current dividend tax relief is that the tax remains too low for high earners compared to the wage tax.

The system has led to a considerable change in income, because by raising income through the company, the total tax can even be halved to around 26 percent, while for high earners the earned income tax rises to more than 50 percent. These reduced dividends can be withdrawn by 150,000 euros each year.

Low-income entrepreneurs do not really benefit from the relief, as their tax is already around 26 percent or below. Minority owners of listed companies would also be excluded from the low taxation proposed by Suomen Yrittäjie.

Suomen Yrittäjät has calculated the annual tax reduction of 350–400 million euros caused by its proposal. In reality, the disadvantages would be substantially greater.

In the future, taxes would be avoided by everyone who could afford it, and the tax losses would increase. The expansion of the unequal tax model would also undermine tax morale.

It is not a small matter, because the Finnish welfare state has relied not only on services and income transfers financed by tax revenues, but also on trust between people. Such openings, where short-term self-interest is pursued regardless of the consequences, are not suitable for Finland.

Lauri Finér

executive director

Kalevi Sorsa Foundation

