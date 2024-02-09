Saturday, February 10, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Sugar tax increases income and health

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Health taxes would direct industry to produce healthier foods and citizens to choose them.

in Helsingin Sanomat was reported (8.2.) from a US study, which reported that the sugar tax significantly reduced the amount of sugar obtained from soft drinks. The researchers also estimate that the introduction of the tax is profitable.

In Finland, there is simultaneous concern about both the deficit state economy and the public health problems caused by unhealthy food. A health-based sugar tax could very well raise 500 million euros. In addition to direct tax revenues, health taxes would direct industry to produce healthier foods and citizens to choose them. Properly structured health taxes would therefore improve the national economy and public health. According to a recent survey, the majority of Finns also support a sugar tax (Verian 2024).

In light of this information, instead of increasing the VAT on food, it would be worthwhile to seriously consider extending the sugar tax from beverages to other products containing a lot of sugar.

Ulla Kiuru

social relations manager, Soste Suomen sosiali ja travesti ry

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

