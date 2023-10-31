Reader’s Opinion | Successful air defense saved Helsinki and its inhabitants from great destruction

In February, it will be 80 years since the massive aerial bombardment by the Soviet Union’s long-range air force has passed.

Hannu Jokipaltio and Vesa Keinonen presented (HS Opinion 25.10.) the establishment of a new museum at the wartime anti-aircraft regiment headquarters in Helsinki.

The presentation is timely, as next February it will be 80 years since the massive aerial bombardment by the Soviet Union’s long-range air force (ADD) has passed. As stated in the article, successful air defense saved Helsinki and its inhabitants from great destruction. In addition, civil defense played a major role in the small number of casualties.

This combat victory and other decisive battles of 1944 will be remembered in many ways during the year 2024 in the themed exhibitions of our country’s military museums and in events organized by various organizations. With exhibitions and events, we want to show our respect to those who made it possible for our independence and the preservation of the Finnish way of life. Being aware of successful defenses further strengthens our identity and creates faith in our possibilities to defend ourselves in the future as well, at a time when the security structures around us are shaking.

Being responsible for the history and traditions of our weapon, the Air Defense Foundation and the Air Defense Museum have also taken care of nurturing the efforts and memory of Helsinki’s air defenses. Along with other abundant material, an area of ​​approximately one thousand square meters has been gathered in the interior of our Tuusula museum to tell stories, pictures, films and original objects about the anti-aircraft victory in Helsinki. We are also currently building a connection to the Digital Museum, which will significantly improve the accessibility of our versatile exhibitions.

Unfortunately, neither the Air Defense Foundation nor the Air Defense Museum have the financial or human resources to establish the separate museum presented in the opinion piece or to divide the current one into two different locations. Even the preservation and security of the original material currently deposited with us by the War Museum requires significant personnel and technical solutions.

With the current arrangements, we show our appreciation both to the veterans and soldiers of our wars, as well as to the people of Helsinki at that time. We welcome all those interested in the matter to our museum’s basic exhibitions, which are also internationally evaluated, containing many rarities, and to participate in the commemorative events of the decisive battles of 1944 next year.

Hannu Herranen

Chairman of the Board of the Air Defense Foundation

Esa Kelloniemi

Director of the Anti-Aircraft Museum

