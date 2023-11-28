Reader’s Opinion | Subsidy for the purchase of low-circulation literature should be maintained

The government’s literature policy is to continue covering up idiots.

Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s program talks about, among other things, promoting literacy, but the government itself acts like fools when it continues the short story: literacy is promoted by increasing the value added tax on books. It has now been revealed that the government is planning to remove the subsidy for the purchase of quality literature that still has little circulation.

It is just under a million euros annually, with which municipal libraries have been able to order, for example, high-quality domestic and translated books intended for children and special groups. Any books are not included in the scope of this support, but the works are acquired from a list of approximately 700-900 works compiled by the experts of the State Literature Commission, the Information Disclosure Advisory Board, Selkokeskus and the Association of Photographic Artists. The support list also includes highly literary but little-circulated literature, such as essays, poetry or aphorisms.

From the point of view of the development of the information society and culture, it is vital that libraries also have access to quality literature that does not become a bestseller. Often such works are published by small publishing houses. Despite the low circulation of the works, they are of enormous importance for the diversity and renewal of Finnish culture and domestic languages. It can be said that Finnish literature develops primarily through low-circulation domestic and translated quality works. The same applies to the Finnish vocabulary of different fields of knowledge.

The book is not a luxury product of the elite but belongs to all citizens. It is a pillar of democracy. The more we read about different things and learn new things, the better we understand the world and can resist incorrect information and influence based on it.

The government’s actions are eroding the foundation of the entire literary industry in an unpleasant way. In order to save a single million, the operating conditions of an already cramped industry should not be tightened and future generations’ opportunities to access diverse knowledge and culture should not be ruined. Subsidy for the purchase of low-circulation literature should be maintained and the value added tax on books should be lowered to the European average instead of being raised.

Sirpa Alkunen

Finnish Association of Translators and Interpreters

Ville Hytönen

The Finnish Writers’ Association

Hannele Mikaela Taivassalo

Finnish Swedish Writers’ Association

Timo Tossavainen

Association of Finnish non-fiction writers

