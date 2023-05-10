Reader’s Opinion | Subsidized education paths for those coming to the country

With the help of education, you can get to immigration leading to work.

To Finland there are not enough subsidized paths to education for those who move, stated Olli Holmström and Risto Murto (HS Guest pen 1.5.).

That’s why Finland urgently needs a plan for the educational path of those who move here, which meets the current and future labor needs. Realism is to abandon the overemphasis on “job-based immigration” and take steps to promote repatriation and “job-based immigration”.

The Finnish education system has made Finland one of the most prosperous countries in the world. The system can also be used in the training of immigrants. In this work, the cooperation of the state administration and education organizers is needed. A particularly important actor is free educational work, where education can be planned and implemented flexibly.

Juha Suoranta

professor, Tampere

