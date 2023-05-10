Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Subsidized education paths for those coming to the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Subsidized education paths for those coming to the country

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

With the help of education, you can get to immigration leading to work.

To Finland there are not enough subsidized paths to education for those who move, stated Olli Holmström and Risto Murto (HS Guest pen 1.5.).

That’s why Finland urgently needs a plan for the educational path of those who move here, which meets the current and future labor needs. Realism is to abandon the overemphasis on “job-based immigration” and take steps to promote repatriation and “job-based immigration”.

The Finnish education system has made Finland one of the most prosperous countries in the world. The system can also be used in the training of immigrants. In this work, the cooperation of the state administration and education organizers is needed. A particularly important actor is free educational work, where education can be planned and implemented flexibly.

Juha Suoranta

professor, Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

See also  Book Review | Even if you've never mixed in Kallio or started a band, those who moved from a small town to Helsinki recognize the feeling of being an outsider in the Happoradio book

#Readers #Opinion #Subsidized #education #paths #coming #country

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lie or reality? Zacatecas hotel where Martha Higareda had a paranormal encounter

Lie or reality? Zacatecas hotel where Martha Higareda had a paranormal encounter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result