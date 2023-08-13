Reader’s Opinion | Studying in Paraki is nothing to worry about

The Board of Education should be concerned about the real problems of inequality in our schools.

It was it’s quite confusing to see and hear in the news that the Board of Education is worried about the inequality of students, if some children’s studies in sheltered facilities, for example barracks, are prolonged.

I myself started my teaching career in a two-classroom classroom in a Helsinki suburb, when a large elementary school was built next door. The year was wonderful, the children were calm and the wooden floor resonated with the children’s movement. Nature was right outside the window. Each child had their own desk, and the food was eaten from a plate on top of their desk. Everything went really well. No child or parent complained about the situation. And the Christmas party in my class was really idyllic.

A well-designed barracks as a place of learning certainly does not cross the threshold of inequality.

Instead, the Board of Education should be concerned about the real problems of inequality prevailing in our schools, which are related to the unrest in the learning environment, the exhaustion of teachers and the continuation of school bullying. In particular, it should be investigated what kind of schools students leave completely and are marginalized. Real inequality is also shown by the fact that you can get a leaving certificate from some schools without knowing how to read and write properly.

Differences in learning outcomes for children and young people produce lifelong inequality for the weakest students. Bullying at school causes immense suffering both for the students who have been bullied and for their loved ones.

I don’t understand why the Norwegian Board of Education has not adequately highlighted these issues and presented effective methods of intervention to improve teaching methods and eliminate school bullying.

Anja Kallio

former principal, Helsinki

