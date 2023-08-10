Reader’s Opinion | Studying alongside work must be genuinely possible

The education of adults who are already working must be able to be organized in a completely new way.

With adult education support income lost during studies is compensated. The end of the support after a year is a big disappointment for many who have already planned their studies – Full-time study with adult education support is no longer possible. For organizations organizing training, change is a huge challenge.

Now we are facing a big systemic change. The education of adults who are already working must be able to be organized in a completely new way. Studying must be genuinely possible and realistic alongside work. There is a need for a large number of short, small pieces of studies that can be completed alongside work and that meet the needs of working life. These studies are needed immediately from autumn 2024.

There are measures in the government program that encourage higher education institutions and vocational schools to organize short educational units, but they require legislative changes and thus do not increase such educational offerings very quickly. The service center for continuous learning and employment, on the other hand, can quickly react to the needs of the production structure and the labor market and finance trainings carried out alongside work and their piloting. The activities are guided by central ministries and representatives of working life.

In the best case, the organization of adult education for competence development that takes place alongside work improves both employment and continuous learning. However, this requires determined and quick actions and, above all, changes in thinking patterns and operating methods.

Kirsi Heinivirta

manager

Service center for continuous learning and employment

