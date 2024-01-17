Reader's Opinion | Strong self-confidence does not indicate ability

It is more important to emphasize competence.

Juha-Pekka Raeste wrote in his column about the importance of self-confidence in achieving personal goals (HS 13.1.). Although healthy self-confidence is not a bad thing, based on research data, there are two important problems with emphasizing self-confidence.

First, there is a negative relationship between self-confidence and ability: roughly speaking: the higher the self-confidence, the lower the ability, and vice versa. Second, we tend to interpret self-confidence as an ability. Strong self-confidence should raise questions instead of trust, let alone praise. Emphasizing competence and its development should be at the center of everything.

Jukka Rintamäki

assistant professor, Aalto University School of Economics

