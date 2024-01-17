Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Strong self-confidence does not indicate ability

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2024
in World Europe
Reader's Opinion | Strong self-confidence does not indicate ability

It is more important to emphasize competence.

Juha-Pekka Raeste wrote in his column about the importance of self-confidence in achieving personal goals (HS 13.1.). Although healthy self-confidence is not a bad thing, based on research data, there are two important problems with emphasizing self-confidence.

First, there is a negative relationship between self-confidence and ability: roughly speaking: the higher the self-confidence, the lower the ability, and vice versa. Second, we tend to interpret self-confidence as an ability. Strong self-confidence should raise questions instead of trust, let alone praise. Emphasizing competence and its development should be at the center of everything.

Jukka Rintamäki

assistant professor, Aalto University School of Economics

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

