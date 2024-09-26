Reader’s Opinion | Stricter legislation is needed to prevent economic violence

Reader’s opinion|Currently, not everyone gets the help they need, and economic violence and its effects are not sufficiently recognized.

Couple- and different forms of intimate partner violence are increasingly recognized, but economic violence has remained in the dark. Financial violence manifests itself in many ways: it can be serious financial abuse of a loved one or harmful control over the use of money.

After a divorce, financial violence can take new forms. The feelings related to the divorce, the new arrangement of the property and the care and housing of the child require a joint solution from the divorced. However, the other party can take advantage of the situation and delay settling matters or pressure the ex-spouse into unfavorable financial solutions.

Junior maintenance contracts may not be drawn up, or incomplete or incorrect information is provided for drawing up the contracts. The division of the spouses’ property or the division of joint property is unreasonably delayed and is based on misleading information. For the purpose of teasing, the other party can also get into debt on purpose or hide their assets.

Financial violence in divorce situations should be prevented by legislative means. Using a child as an instrument of economic violence should be better recognized than at present. The perpetrator of violence may use unfair means and make unsubstantiated reports about his former partner.

Procedural being the target of persecution can at worst start a financial downward spiral, when the other person is repeatedly forced to be the subject of official processes and legal proceedings.

When making child support agreements, guardians should have the right to check the income and property information of the person liable for maintenance from banks and other parties. The procedural regulations for the division of the property of spouses should be reformed so that delaying the division is prevented, and that its delivery would be quick and cost-effective.

Economic violence often causes long-lasting consequences and the need for help. A person who has experienced violence may have to seek help from many different places: violence and social work, child protection and health care. He may need psychosocial or other therapeutic support. Financial and debt counseling and legal assistance may also be necessary.

Bridge at the moment, not everyone gets the help they need, and economic violence and its effects are not sufficiently recognized. Mandatory legislation would be needed to prevent violence and strengthen the structures of anti-violence work. Finland would also need a body that would take responsibility for coordinating multiprofessional support in cases related to economic violence.

Hanna Nylén

specialist in violence work, Viola – violence-free association

Eija-Liisa Helin

deputy judge

volunteer worker, Viola – free from violence association

Heini Kainulainen

specialist researcher, Office of the Commissioner for Equality

Anniina Kaittila

university lecturer, University of Turku

