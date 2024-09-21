Reader’s Opinion | Street callers make too much noise

Reader’s opinion|Street musicians enliven the city, but the volume is often unbearable.

I’m working In Helsinki, I work as a guide and walk groups around the city center many times a week. A certain amount of noise belongs in the city, and there’s nothing you can do about it. When I stop with my group, there can be a leaf blower whining, a lawnmower screeching, or a rock drill making noise.

Then there are street musicians. I really like music, and the street musicians liven up the city nicely. Often they are quite skilled and play good music. However, the volume is often quite unbearable.

The use of electronic amplifiers seems to have increased. Street musicians play their music through ämyrs at least on Esplanadi, Keskuskatu, Rautatieasema and Kluuvi. For example, in Esplanadi park, you can’t always stop with a guided group because of the volume of the music. No one in my group would hear anything I said. Of course, I could turn the knobs on my amplifier to the southeast and shout competition with the caller. No one would win in that.

In Helsinki, the electronic amplification of street calls using an external power source is prohibited. No one seems to be monitoring this. I would like stricter control from the city. Street musicians are a great thing, but in the future acoustically, please.

Pauli Jokinen

walking guide, WalkHelsinki

