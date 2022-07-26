Reader’s Opinion | Stopping bullying is everyone’s responsibility

Social media creates a dimension to bullying that is difficult to intervene in.

Hobbies there must be physically and mentally safe places for children and young people. Yle reported (July 22) about bullying at the scout camp. The young scout spoke openly about his experiences. What happened at the scout camp crossed the news threshold, because it is assumed that there is no bullying in scout activities.

However, bullying and exclusion can happen in all hobbies, not to mention pressure and comparison. Social media creates a dimension to this that is difficult to interfere with. It is true that adults must deal with inappropriate behavior and suspected bullying strongly enough and through the right channels. Just a one-time conversation or general information does not help, especially when there are many platforms and methods of bullying.

Children and young people must be heard and be genuinely interested in their lives in order to understand what it is all about and, if necessary, be able to update anti-bullying action models.

Of course, the fact that children and young people are taught to treat others with respect is not the sole responsibility of hobbies. In homes, schools and also in hobbies, it is important to talk to children and young people in such a way that they are always encouraged to report inappropriate behavior. What is important for children and young people is that adults intervene in a truly impressive way.

The young person who talked about bullying in an interview with Yle deserves thanks. It is important that the grievances are talked about and not swept under the carpet or dealt with only internally. Bullying, whether it happened at school or in hobbies, can have very serious consequences for a child or young person. It can interrupt the hobby or at worst traumatize or complicate the young person’s life path.

The most serious of all is if no one intervenes. Bullying can only be reduced by taking the right actions and talking about it out loud. Applying the South Karelia model to hobbies would be appropriate.

Linda Brandt-Ahde

child protection social worker

Lappeenranta

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.