Reader’s Opinion | Stick politics drives people to despair

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

You should understand that the potential of this country lies in the people.

Poverty the bottom line is that without adequate services and a livelihood, opportunities are out of reach. Participation in society only becomes more difficult, the more limited resources are offered for well-being and promoting one’s own situation.

You should understand that the potential of this country lies in the people. Only by investing in people and supporting them in a positive cycle can you get a plus on the social level. Stick politics does not bring the much-needed hope for better things, but does the exact opposite, derailing our neighbors into anxiety, despair and depression.

Eva-Maria Grekula

poverty and inclusion researcher, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

