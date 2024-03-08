Reader's Opinion | State road tolls are procured from competitive markets

The euro will make more progress when the size of the contracts and other issues related to the implementation are defined as appropriate.

Matti Mäkelä hoped for more competition for government road projects (HS Opinion 3.3.). Road contracts are procured from competitive markets, and the functionality of the competition is constantly monitored at the Norwegian Railways Agency. We ensure efficient, high-quality and uniform procurements at the Finnish Railways Agency and in the transport and infrastructure responsibility area of ​​ely centers with procurement policies.

In road construction contracts, contract sizes and contract implementation models are selected according to the demands of the contracts. Each project is analyzed before deciding on the form of contract. In the largest and most demanding construction projects, often located on highways, the contractors are required to have sufficient performance to do the work. At the moment, more than five contractors are able to offer the most demanding contracts independently, but through labor unions, medium-sized contractors are also able to participate in these tenders.

When road construction projects are tendered on the market, the contract is won by the contractor who made the best offer. Bidding ensures that, in addition to its own work, the main contractor prices the work of subcontractors in a cost-effective manner.

In 2023, an average of 4.8 accepted bids were received for road construction contracts per contract competition, which ensures the functionality of the competition from the point of view of cost efficiency, for example.

The euro will make more progress when the size of the contracts and other issues related to the implementation are defined as appropriate. It makes sense to carry out large and demanding contracts on main roads as contracts worth more than tens of millions of euros, and smaller contract sizes are used on smaller sites. This ensures a cost-effective and high-quality implementation of the project within the planned schedule. Functional infrastructure is a competitive factor for Finland, and functional infrastructure will continue to be built with efficient and appropriate implementation methods.

Pekka Petäjäniemi

director of procurement, Finnish Railways Agency

