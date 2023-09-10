Reader’s Opinion | Staring at swimmers is not polite

I had to change the winter swimming spot because of the men constantly sitting on the beach.

opinion piece harassment of customer service agents (HS 6.9.) reminded me of awkward situations on the beaches.

As a winter swimmer, I ended up moving from Marjaniemi to another place because of the men who were constantly sitting there. Men come to the beach with their bikini bottoms to stare at the swimmers for days. The ladies say the swimsuit round is a must every time. The men haven’t left, even though I asked. According to the board of the swimming club, this is not a problem.

In Aurinkolahti, on the other hand, some men lie down near the women’s outdoor shower to watch the women take a shower. Finns have always had a habit of tactfully turning away in embarrassing situations. Nowadays, if a winter swimmer is forced to dress outdoors, they are openly stared at and may even be photographed with a cell phone.

The hobby of winter swimming is meditation, admiring nature and forgetting oneself. That doesn’t include the audience staring at every step. Leave the swimmers alone!

Lisa Leinonen

Helsinki

