Reader’s Opinion | Sports services where the children are

A city for children and young people should be built based on walking and cycling.

Junior and young people’s everyday life is built around the home and kindergarten or school. Helsinki should examine its service structure from this perspective. We bring high-quality cultural and sports services to where the children live, instead of having to transport them by car or public transport to the services.

When kindergarten and school groups could do the majority of their trips on foot or by bike, the children would learn to move around their environment safely and eventually independently. This would increase daily movement, as long as the walking and cycling routes are in good condition and safe.

Simo Tolvanen

Helsinki

