Reader's Opinion | Speed ​​up Helsinki's construction projects

17.3. 15:00

Construction industry the crisis has already lasted more than a year. The number of bankruptcies is increasing and one in five workers in the construction industry is either laid off or unemployed. Future prospects in the field are exceptionally foggy and difficult to predict, and therefore private construction projects and projects do not start.

At the same time, the city of Helsinki is running critical or routine construction projects around the growing capital. The need for new apartments and infrastructure in our capital has not disappeared anywhere. It would be an opportunity to use the economic situation to advantage. Why isn't the city of Helsinki frantically implementing a counter-cyclical construction policy?

Let's start here in Kruunuvuorenranta, where there is a huge amount of urban infrastructure in progress and the opportunity to do it now faster and probably cheaper than in a few years. Let's hire more pairs of hands to speed up the construction of Kruunusilto and the infrastructure of future residential blocks. Let's renovate the areas' Nature Trails and build the playgrounds now. There are plenty of similar unfinished properties around the city, and there are certainly plenty of opportunities for renovations as well.

Everyone would benefit from the solution: the city would get its infrastructure and buildings in order faster, laid-off or unemployed workers would get work, and the residents of the area would get a finished residential area more quickly. There are three points where everyone would win.

Niilo Toivonen

Kruunuvuorenranta, Helsinki

