Reader’s Opinion | Sote integration is not possible without professional leaders

Reader’s opinion|Professional leaders ensure that the services are of high quality, evidence-based and ethically sustainable.

Social security reform the goal was to integrate social security services and thus produce smooth services – and savings. The opposite seems to be the case. This is, for example, the plan of some welfare regions to abolish the positions of professional managers of social care.

Professional managers work in welfare areas in social care, health care and care services. They act as experts in their field and ensure that the services are of high quality, evidence-based and ethically sustainable.

The professional leaders of social care work to ensure that social care services are seamlessly integrated with other services in the welfare area and meet the needs of customers. It is, for example, about families, young people and the disabled getting the help they need at the right time. The professional leaders also take care of the employees’ professional competence and development.

The economy of welfare regions is tight. However, savings cannot be obtained by removing the vacancies of professional managers and adding the tasks to, for example, the job description of the branch manager.

The branch manager already has a long to-do list. The danger is that in the end no one will take care of the tasks that belonged to the professional leader. Thus, the goal of integrated and smooth social security services is getting further and further away. Instead, expenses are increasing.

Abolishing the duties of professional managers would mean that the foundations of long-term work in social care would be crushed. This would cause irreparable damage to the industry, which would eventually affect healthcare as well.

Welfare regions must hold on to their professional leaders. Without strong professional leadership, the professional development of social care and the quality of services can be jeopardized.

Jenni Karsio

chairman

Alpo Heikkinen

specialist

Talentia, a professional organization for those with higher education in the social sector

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.