Reader’s Opinion | Soon the children’s holidays will end and it’s time to fix the circadian rhythm again

School children there are still a few weeks of summer vacation left. So do our teachers. However, for us teachers, the change to the work shift starts well before the students, when we start preparing for the common goals of the school year.

Having worked as a teacher for more than 20 years, I can honestly say that I still like my job, even though the media has repeatedly raised concerns about the growing workload of teachers, which I fully agree with. As a middle school special class teacher and subject teacher, I have seen everyone’s exhaustion: students, guardians and teachers.

Despite the increasing workload, returning to work after the summer vacation is not terrible. I value my work and I (still) firmly believe that both students and their guardians do the same. Building a rewarding and safe school year happens together by helping and supporting each other.

Returning to school after the holidays can be quite a challenge for the student. The circadian rhythm may have experienced a huge change. You have often been able to decide what to do and come and go during the on-call time, and you have not had to worry about compulsory homework such as homework.

For the first few weeks at the beginning of the school year, this all means quite a bit of turmoil at school, and probably at home as well. I suggest that schoolchildren have a smooth descent into the fall semester with the help of a few tips that can be implemented even before the h-moment.

First of all, smart devices should be turned off by 10 p.m., and it would be good to go to bed no later than 11 p.m. Breakfast should be eaten at the dining table no later than 9 a.m., and the whole family could gather around a common meal once a day. Part of the day should also be spent without the phone.

I wish everyone energy for the coming school year!

Kati Tavaststjerna

Porvoo

