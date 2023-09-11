Reader’s Opinion | Somalis especially experience discrimination and racism in Finland

Several studies confirm that especially Somalis in Finland experience discrimination and racism. For example, according to Akhlaq Ahmad’s research (2019), a Somali name was an obstacle to getting into a job interview. But even after employment, Finnish-Somali professional personnel face mistrust.

Finnish Somalis are a diverse group of people. At the end of 2022, more than 24,000 people whose background country was Somalia lived in Finland. About 58 percent of them, a little over 14,000 people, were immigrants who came to Finland, and 42 percent were children, youth and young adults born in Finland. The relative share of the generation born in Finland is gradually increasing and reflects the more than 30-year history of the Somali community in Finland. The majority (55 percent) had Finnish citizenship.

Especially the generation that grew up in Finland knows Finland as their home. However, social advancement through higher education has been difficult, as Finnish education policy has emphasized providing the same resources to everyone instead of equal opportunities.

Children of immigrants have weaker opportunities to utilize existing resources than children born into Finnish families, and they fare worse in the competition for university places. Since children with a foreign background go to school from a further distance compared to children with a Finnish background, more means are needed to ensure equal opportunities.

The effect of the methods used should also be evaluated. For example, sending a child to the S2 group just because of their name or skin color at worst increases the difference in language skills between children belonging to different teaching groups, and is an example of structural discrimination.

In 2021, there were 140 Somali-speaking students in Finnish universities. In addition, families have financed their children’s university studies abroad, especially in Eastern European countries. Approximately one hundred Finnish-Somali doctors trained abroad work in Finnish hospitals and health centers. Racist speech nullifies the efforts of Finnish-Somali youth and their families for a better life.

Marja Tiilikainen

research director, Migration Institute

Abdirashid A. Ismail

docent of social policy, University of Jyväskylä

