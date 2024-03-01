Reader's Opinion | Society's help is needed in the treatment of the obesity epidemic among Finns

In addition to the tangible sugar tax, it would be necessary to restrict advertising for products that contain a lot of energy, fat and salt.

Finland the environment is obesinogenic, i.e. obesity-causing. Therefore, in industrialized countries, societal actions are also required to increase health-promoting eating habits and to stop the obesity epidemic. No public or private health care is able to respond to the treatment of Finns' obesity problem, not to mention the long-term monitoring of obesity-caused national diseases. People struggling with their weight problem are hardly happy themselves.

Even In its editorial (January 6), the respected medical publication Lancet strongly appealed to the need for a sugar tax. In addition, the editorial called for a lot of energy, fat, salt and limiting the advertising of highly processed foods. In my opinion, these also fall within the scope of the health-based tax based on solid research evidence. In an international lunch study, in which Finland was also involved, fast food turned out to be the most fattening.

Government decisions must be based on research, like a health-based tax, not on a political agenda. According to a Finnish study, the sugar tax must be 20 percent before it affects the population's food purchases. It must concern both domestic and foreign products.

Tax must be targeted at sugary soft drinks, energy and recovery drinks, sweets including chocolate, ice cream, cookies, yogurts, puddings, cocoa drink mixes, energy bars and snack drinks. Due to their high caffeine content, energy and cola drinks, especially popular with young people, are harmful to their central nervous system. For this reason, medical experts consider them unsuitable for young people.

“ Research has shown that large package and portion sizes increase the amount of food you eat.

The health-based tax on high-energy and saturated fat and salt and highly processed foods applies especially to chips, nibbles and high-fat sausages and cold cuts. Taxable fast foods include hamburgers, hotdogs, pizzas and french fries. By reducing packaging size and product development, the food industry is doing public health work at the same time. Research has shown that large package and portion sizes increase the amount of food you eat.

Tax extortion must also be implemented fairly. According to Stockholm University economics professor Markus Jänt (HS 21.9.2023) in order to balance the public finances, a research-oriented correction of taxation is necessary: ​​progressive tightening of earned income, abolition of dividend tax reliefs and the tax exemption for the sale of one's own apartment, tightening of dividend taxation of unlisted companies and bringing the tax rates on capital income closer to the tax rates on earned income, which would reduce their conversion into capital income. In addition, an agreement must be concluded with Switzerland, which will enable the collection of taxes in Finland by high-income tax refugees who have moved there.

With these with decisions, the government implements taxation in a research-based and fair manner. This also avoids an increase in the value added tax on food, especially when vaccinating low-income people. The government now just takes real action!

Outi Nuutinen

doctor of philosophy, licensed nutritionist, Visiting researcher

University of Eastern Finland

