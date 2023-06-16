Reader’s Opinion | Society should invest in the art sector

Changing industries is often an economic necessity, but at the same time artists try to hold on to the opportunity to make art.

Mikko Puttonen stated in his column (HS 29.5.), that studying art is a high-risk game for an individual. He referred to the art and culture barometer made by Taike and Cupore, according to which more than half of the artists under the age of 35 have changed fields or are considering it. He asked how much training should be offered to young people, which are very risky investments.

The change of industry mentioned in the story is often a financial necessity, but at the same time the artists try to hold on to the opportunity to make art. Many of the barometer’s respondents are considering work outside the art field, but not to leave art, but to finance its creation. Art work in itself is therefore meaningful, and the idea of ​​education as a financial investment is foreign to the art field.

The livelihood of artists is really poor, and our system does not sufficiently recognize the fragmentation of livelihood related to creative fields. The logic of the artist’s earnings is poorly known.

However, there is a great untapped potential in the field of art and culture in Finland. The share of the arts and culture sector in Finland’s gross national product is 3.1 percent so far, which is clearly below the EU average, which is 4.4 percent. There is huge potential for growth. In 2020, the 1.2 billion subsidy paid by the state to the art and culture sector produced a profit of 13 billion euros despite the corona epidemic.

High-quality art education has been built in Finland. A stable livelihood for artists and equal social security would promote longer working careers and would be more cost-effective for society than forcibly retraining artists. It would be in the interest of both society and those who received an art education if investing in the field was understood as an investment and not an expense item.

Henri Terho

manager

Art Promotion Center

