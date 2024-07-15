Reader’s Opinion | Society does not value the professionalism of nurses

Reader’s opinion|There are many health care situations where the doctor’s assessment does not add value to the patient, and where it is better to trust the nurse.

“Can you to come and see the patient” and “can you come and tell the patient about this topic” are infamously common requests from nurses in everyday healthcare. Sometimes it is the nurse’s concern about a serious illness, but most of the time the underlying cause is the patient’s mistrust of the nurse’s professionalism.

Patients often assume that the health field is the same as doctors and nurses just happen to be there to prevent the patient from seeing a doctor. Nurses’ professionalism is often disrespected.

Sometimes there are situations in the emergency room where the patient, for example, demands that the doctor instead of the nurse open the venous connection. The patient assumes that a doctor who last opened an IV connection at the worst possible time during a university training session would be better for the job than a nurse who opens possibly dozens of connections every day.

In basic health care, many patients feel that a visit to a health nurse is not treatment at all, but treatment is when you see a doctor. However, as the name suggests, a health nurse is a person who takes care of health. Young doctors at the beginning of their career often rely on the experience and professionalism of nurses, which creates an irreplaceable resource for healthcare.

There are many situations where a doctor’s assessment does not add value to the patient, and where instead it is easier and faster to just let the nurses do their job. That’s what they’ve been trained to do. Every flu does not require a separate doctor’s evaluation.

The lack of appreciation is also visible within healthcare. A former member of parliament from Sdp who worked as a health nurse himself Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen is written bythat nurses are often only treated as “hands” who are shuffled from one place to another without taking into account their special skills, experience and opinions.

Rarely for example, an internist is transferred to orthopedics to perform surgical evaluations. Instead, for example, a nurse trained in surgical and perioperative nursing may have to work in a department that does not match her experience at all. In this case, his special skills have been wasted and the feeling of appreciation destroyed.

The functionality of health care is based on strong cooperation and fair valuation of employees. The role of nurses in patient care is irreplaceable, and their special expertise should be utilized better than at present. Both the patients and the health care system should trust more that the nurses know how to do their job.

Ansi Eboreime

doctor, Vantaa

