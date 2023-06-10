Reader’s Opinion | Social services back to the responsibility of the municipalities

The success model of the Nordic countries has largely been based on self-management and the fact that responsibility and decision-making for local services are close to the person.

Minna Kivipelto complained (HS Guest pen 31.5. ) social security reform has run into problems similar to Britain, when there is not enough money and social services have been sidelined. Would it have been worth it in the first place to see where Finland’s reference countries – other Nordic countries – are going with social security reforms?

We often swear by the name of the Nordic welfare model without understanding its content. The success model of the Nordic countries has largely been based on self-management and on the fact that responsibility and decision-making for local services are close to the person, while special services are centralized. The state’s full funding and far-reaching guidance have never been included in it and will not be included elsewhere than in Finland.

Now the launched model is more reminiscent of the planning economy, which has already fallen into the obscurity of history, than the dynamic Nordic model. In Finland, the parliament will decide defense spending as well as, for example, elderly services in Vantaa, without the residents of the region being able to influence how much they want to put their own funds on top of the estimated state funding.

“ The Nordic model is worth defending.

The Nordic model involves looking at which party is the best at organizing a certain service and then creating functional and financial incentives between the different actors. It is precisely for this reason that social services, such as services for the elderly, are the responsibility of municipalities in all other Nordic countries and fall within the scope of municipal finances.

Social services are local services, the importance of which is further emphasized when the management of employment is transferred to the municipalities. That’s how it should be done in Finland too – the sooner, the better.

The belief that when you put as much stuff as possible into the same administration, things will be solved, is very Finnish and central administration-led. The Nordic model is worth defending. Its content should be discussed, and it should be renewed keeping in mind people’s opportunities to influence their own lives.

Reijo Vuorento

municipal councilor

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.