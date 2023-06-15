Reader’s Opinion | Social security reform is not a marathon but a triathlon

The social security reform aims to reduce multi-channel funding.

Juha Teperi presented (HS Guest pen 17.5.) the introduction of social security county tax along with state funding, which would create an incentive for welfare regions to keep the economy in balance. Aulikki Kananoja emphasized (HS Opinion 6.6.), that transferring funding and organizing responsibility to the state would reduce the population’s opportunities to influence the well-being of the residents of their own area.

The aim of the SOTE reform is to secure services, improve access, narrow welfare and health differences, secure labor supply, meet the challenges caused by population change and curb the growth of costs.

The introduction of a new financing channel – the provincial tax – does not support the containment of SOTE costs. The aim of the reform is to reduce multi-channel financing. The county tax would unevenly increase citizens’ tax burden in the country, make it difficult to curb the growth of health and social care costs, and increase differences in welfare and health. In Finland, social security costs are partly increased by the fact that the proportion of private citizens’ social security payments is higher than in other comparison countries, because the social security system is not controlled and does not work well.

The task of the welfare regions is to produce and renew services within the framework of social welfare funding of around 22 billion euros. The needs-based funding model developed by the Institute of Health and Welfare brings equal funding to the entire country. On the other hand, it would be difficult to assess social security taxation in 21 provinces in such a way that the tax rate would remain unchanged. This was one of the grounds of the social security bill.

Social security reform is a triathlon. It requires a new type of state financing and organizing responsibility, which outlines what services are needed and how they are financed, as well as a multi-producer model that is responsible for how services are produced and developed. One key producer is the welfare area.

Arto Alanko

professor, doctor of medicine, Helsinki

Sakari Alhopuro

medical consultant, doctor of medicine, Turku

Eero Laesterä

Doctor of Administration, Pälkäne

