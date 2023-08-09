Reader’s Opinion | Social peace from conversation skills

Communication skills should be taught in schools, the army and workplaces.

Although The people of Finland pretty much unanimously now condemn bullying and racism with violent thoughts, we as a society should invest more actively in the development of conversational skills and willingness. Finland, Europe and the entire planet will face drastic changes in the next ten years. A nation whose members trust each other and know how to deal with differences constructively is able to make decisions nimbly and react to change together.

Communication skills should be taught in schools, the army and workplaces. This is more important for Finland’s future than quadratic equations or flawless Finnish.

Laura Snellman-Junna

entrepreneur, IT consultant, master’s degree in information technology, Helsinki

