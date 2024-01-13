Reader's Opinion | Snowy road signs must be cleaned

When the snow covers the road signs that tell about speed limits, how does a person on the road know what they say?

Roadsides are full of road signs, all of which are probably completely appropriate. However, on blizzards, road signs can disappear from view when the snow packs on their surface. The police assume that everyone follows the given restrictions, but when the snow hides the numbers from view, how does the road user know what they say?

The marks have to be cleaned, otherwise they have no meaning. Local people may be able to tell you in their dreams what is written on any sign, but very few people from other areas have clairvoyant abilities.

State agencies and authorities must be put to work to clean road signs. When the numbers are visible in a speeding situation, then the police also have the right to fine.

Hannu Musakka

Kaavi

