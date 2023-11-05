Reader’s Opinion | Smoking doesn’t make me a junkie

I’m a smoker and I’m ashamed of my habit. I’m not a litterer after all.

Elina Rasilainen pondered (HS Opinion 1.11.) the harms of smoking and suggested that the sale of tobacco should be completely banned due to, among other things, health hazards and environmental effects. Society must definitely encourage non-smoking by all possible means. It is also true that cigarette butts are the most common litter on our planet, and the amount of microplastics in the environment, for example, endangers the health and living conditions of all living things.

I’m a smoker and I’m ashamed of my habit. I am ashamed in everyday life and at parties, in the company of acquaintances and strangers. As a student, I couldn’t even afford to smoke, I smell bad and this expense will burden healthcare and I will pay for my treatment with the tax money of decent people.

But I’m not a garbage man. A trained eye will notice the ashtrays in the center of Helsinki, and the “pocket ashtrays” sold at kiosks are a lifesaver, especially on nature trips. In addition, the Garbage a day movement does a great job by handing out ashtrays at metro stations. Considering snorers, in addition to everything else, to be litterers always makes me stub out my cigarette as visibly and as widely as possible in public places.

Arttu Simonen

Helsinki

