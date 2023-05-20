Saturday, May 20, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Smart devices are hard to get rid of

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | Smart devices are hard to get rid of

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Homo sapiens may be becoming homo digitalis, a new species.

Riikka Riihonen, Mirkka Janka-Junttila and Jaana Wessman hit the nail on the head in their article about digital devices and their effect on children (HS Opinion 5.5.).

Many top Silicon Valley executives are known to keep their own children away from the screens as long as they are still too immature. The false mantra of the same digiversum shapers is cynical but clear: lifelong learning means an ever-changing digital environment, forced level updates, adaptation to the newest, more complex devices and systems, and – above all – continuous financial investments to fill the pockets of billionaires.

Homo sapiens may be becoming homo digitalis, a new species whose representatives could simply be called checkers. Should I be worried?

John Gage

Kerava

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

Recommended

