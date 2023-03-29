Reader’s Opinion | Single-family homes have been pushed into the corner of society

If anything, living alone is a luxury in Finland, which most people who live alone cannot afford.

Election day is approaching, and the concern about the impossibility of a candidate who cares about the lives of my own stakeholder group – our 1.3 million people who live alone – is growing. A quarter of the inhabitants of Finland currently live alone. We represent all age groups, but only the elderly get even a little sympathy from politicians in election speeches, because they are often a danger to themselves and also burden hospital emergency rooms. The rest of us persevere in society, half-forgotten or half-coupled, and no one seems to really care about us in housing and support policy.

Finnish society is still built on the old family idea: you need two incomes to somehow get by here and live a decent life. Many people who live alone persevere with low incomes in a workplace where there is no occupational health care, public access is only possible by accident, and the money is not enough for a private doctor.

If anything, living alone is a luxury in Finland, which most people who live alone cannot afford. Most of us live in small rented rooms and, especially at the moment, have to make such cost cuts in our lives that they are already a danger to our own well-being.

The questions of the election machines deal with broad policy lines, but the low-income people are not really interested in whether Finland will be carbon neutral in 2035. They are interested in whether they can persevere as a penny-pincher until then. How on earth have we been pushed into the corner of society like this?

Tellervo Riikonen

Helsinki

