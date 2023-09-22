Reader’s Opinion | Sick people are still treated unequally in Finland

I got hepatitis c in a blood transfusion. The head doctor of the occupational health service suspected that my arrhythmias were caused by the use of amphetamines, although I have never used drugs.

Helsingin Sanomat writing “The stamp that remained” (September 17) touchingly described the stigma of HIV. I will expand the discussion to hepatitis c, which causes the risk of liver inflammation, cirrhosis and liver cancer. The price of guaranteed and well-tolerated medical treatment has dropped to a few thousand euros, and experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) are pushing for the complete elimination of the disease. The disease is very stigmatizing, as it is linked in mental images to intravenous drugs, unhygienic tattoos and prisons.

However, it was also possible to get hepatitis C through a blood transfusion before the beginning of the 1990s. I represent this group myself, having suffered from a rare blood disease as a child. My hepatitis wasn’t discovered until I was an adult and was just left for observation until I was one of the first to receive medical treatment that cost the price of a sports car and I got better. My warmest thanks to the taxpayers for that.

I am a middle-aged, highly educated and professional family man, very articulate and down-to-earth, and I have never used drugs. Although most encounters in public and private healthcare went excellently, there was no ambiguity about the stigma of hepatitis C.

The leading doctor of the occupational health service suspected without reason that my arrhythmias were due to the use of amphetamine. At the public emergency room, the doctor believed that I had used drugs during my trip to India, although the cause of the symptoms was revealed to be a latent sinus infection and a stress condition. Every time I go to the doctor, I have to explain the same story and separately emphasize that there is no underlying drug use.

For me, these experiences tell us that there are still stigmas connected to certain diseases that accumulate in our society. Not all sick people are treated equally. Unfortunately, stigmas also affect where people go when they are most vulnerable and where workers should be best trained to understand such issues.

Secondly, my experiences opened my eyes to how coldly we treat people with drug problems. Their illnesses are also illnesses and their need for help is genuine. Of course, it is easier and cheaper to help than to label, isolate, silence and blame the victims. It does not seem to me that we have progressed anywhere in forty years; we are still living in the time of the “gay plague”.

However, we can choose otherwise. We can treat all people matter-of-factly in the present moment. We can avoid burdening the sick with our own feelings of disapproval stemming from the fear of being different – whether it’s HIV, hepatitis C or a substance abuse problem.

One of the sick

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

