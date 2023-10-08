Reader’s Opinion | Shouldn’t we talk about the abuse we faced?

Those who have experienced violence should be able to tell about their experience without the fear of being judged in court.

Helsingin Sanomat told (8.9.) About the defamation judgment handed down by the District Court of Central Finland. Bringing up the relief of the end of a violent marriage on a private account on social media was punishable, even though the violence in the marriage towards the person who made the social media update was indisputable.

Emma Winiecki expressed in his opinion piece (HS 17.9.) worried about this decision. Even my sense of justice cannot fit such a sentence.

I myself am in the process of getting out of a marriage – after finally agreeing to see my spouse’s ways of doing things that hurt those close to us and accept that he doesn’t want to change. There has been almost no physical violence in my relationship, but borderline cases. Instead, there has been a lot of mental violence, such as lying, belittling, invalidating, spoiling things, isolating mentality and denying expressions of sadness and joy. The spouse has not seen it necessary to change his harmful habits, despite numerous attempts at discussion.

I, too, had thought of posting some kind of relieved comment on some social media channel after the divorce process was over. I had thought to inform my acquaintances that there was a breakup and to tell the main reason for the breakup. If I write my message, will I be sued for defamation? And I don’t even have bruises to show for it.

There is nothing to suggest that my soon-to-be ex-Spouse is improving his ways. He finds opportunities to put others down like before. He already has a new spouse candidate. Don’t I have the right to share my experiences with the evildoer because he might feel bad? Shouldn’t my “followers” have the opportunity to learn about my experiences, so that they understand how to get out of their torment with less damage than me?

A person’s past behavior is the best predictor of his future behavior. An individual’s inability to behave humanely and their unwillingness or inability to take responsibility for their behavior is not the victim’s fault. Those who have experienced violence should be able to tell about their experience without the fear of being judged in court.

It is shameful to call Finland a rule of law. The victim is condemned because the evildoer is hurt when the evil deeds came to light. Completely incomprehensible sandbox play: A child takes a toy from another, hits the other on the head with it dozens of times and does not stop hitting, even though they are told not to do that. After getting into the second sandbox, the child who got hit says that it was nice to get out of the sandbox with the mean guy. The end result: the child who was hit is scolded because the child who hit him figured out that someone in the audience could understand who the mean kid was.

This kind of treatment has no head and no tail, neither in the sandbox nor in the judiciary. This is not justice. Shooting the messenger is stupid and kicking the one lying on the ground is wrong.

A point in the second sandbox

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

