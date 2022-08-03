Thursday, August 4, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | Should we parents go on strike?

August 3, 2022
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

This is also about the staff’s resourcefulness: you can’t blame everything on burdensome work and staff shortages.

Pseudonym Worried parent your picture (HS Opinion 2.8.) a situation familiar to my own family as well, where when arriving at the daycare center, there are dark rooms, deserted corridors and a nurse in the back room who seems a little annoyed that my child has come to the daycare center.

Sometimes, when my child joins the other children for breakfast and starts protesting his father’s departure, I have to separately ask if an employee would even come by to greet my son, so that he feels welcome.

Here it’s also about the staff’s indolence: you can’t blame everything on burdensome work and staff shortages. The exact same situation is in the workplace of many others, but that is no reason to be indifferent to customers. The municipal sector just received an all-time salary increase package after the strike that burdened us parents, and I think that the citizens of the city also have the right to expect something from the staff in return.

One option is that we parents go on strike and take our children out of kindergarten. I’m already seriously considering it.

A worried father

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

