In several in western countries, the mental health problems of young people have grown enormously in the 2010s. In particular, nausea among young women has increased.

The situation in Finland coincides with this general development. In the research data collected in 2018–2019, 24 percent of 9th-grade girls from Tampere felt depressed.

Likely one of the reasons for the increase in mental health problems is the increased use of smart devices. The generations that spent their youth in the 2010s are the first for whom smartphones and social media have been an integral part of everyday life.

According to research, children and young people who have the most screen time also have the most mental health problems. Based on these studies, however, it is difficult to say a cause-and-effect relationship: does screen time cause mental health problems, or do mental health problems cause the young person to be unable to do anything but stare at the screen?

Technology the uneven spread has provided natural research settings, which have helped to better determine whether the increased use of the Internet increases the number of mental health problems among young people. In the 2000s, in England, Spain, Italy and Germany, the mental well-being of young people deteriorated as certain geographical areas gained high-speed internet access. The fast internet connection increased the time spent online, which was away from face-to-face time spent with family and friends, exercise and sleep. That is, of all the factors that we know promote mental health.

“ The age limit could be adjusted to, for example, 16 years.

In most studies, the negative effects of the Internet were greater in young women than in men. Social media seems to lead young women to unhealthy comparisons that undermine their self-esteem.

Since smart devices have changed the entire culture, a single young person cannot escape its influence. Although the young person himself disconnects from social media, all his peers spend a large part of their free time on social media. Thus, a young person disconnected from social media misses out on face-to-face encounters that support mental health.

If something needs to be done about the increase in mental health problems, one possibility is to limit the use of social media by young people through legislation. The age limit for social media could be adjusted to, for example, 16 years, which would guarantee young people the peace of growth they need. Another option is to make elementary schools a smartphone-free zone.

Currently, several states in the United States have pending legal initiatives aimed at limiting the use of social media by young people. On the downside, such a limitation would limit the self-determination of minors. It is a place of social value choice: do we value the well-being of young people more or the right to decide how to use their own time?

