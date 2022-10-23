Reader’s Opinion | Should I change my phone to a newer one again?

Updating the mobile bank to the old phone was no longer successful.

Juha Tikka wrote (HS Opinion 22.10.) about an important matter, i.e. how the phone’s operating system had turned out to be so old that it was no longer possible to update the mobile bank to the phone. “The possibilities to communicate were cut off all at once, without the bank’s warning.”

I’ve come across the same thing myself when trying to log in to Kanta.fi, Maisa.fi and Kuntie’s pension insurance pages, among others.

As far as I know, this means that things have to be done on a home computer, for example. You can identify yourself there via mobile banking using a qr code, but it requires a computer.

I had to order myself a code card and thus take a digital leap back, when I still wanted to do things with a smartphone.

It is especially confusing that I fell out of all social systems in one fell swoop, where we citizens have been guided to handle things electronically. My smartphone turned out to be a good and smart option here, and I experienced joy when I was able to manage my affairs according to modern requirements.

The funniest thing about this surprising elimination was that, in the Finnish way, I felt stupid at first and even thought that the decline of my memory and understanding had now begun. Later, however, it turned out that it’s a nasty operating system change that I can’t influence. However, this knowledge reduced the feeling of embarrassment and made it easier. Maybe my memory is correct.

If I want to go back to the old one, I would have to change the phone to a newer one. However, it doesn’t seem reasonable when the device is otherwise functional and well-proven.

Leena Röntynen

Helsinki

