Reader’s Opinion | Shared cultural experiences can prevent youth violence

Shared cultural experiences are an important part of creating a sense of community in educational institutions and also in the development of individual young people’s emotional skills.

Young people and professor Päivi Honkatukia from the University of Tampere, who studied school violence, highlighted the importance of adult support and presence, as well as the ability to deal with difficult emotions, in the prevention of youth violence (HS 10.3.).

Learning emotional skills takes place throughout a person’s life, and school is only one part of it. However, the school’s possibilities for teaching and practicing emotional skills should be further strengthened: after all, emotions are present in all learning and teaching at school, even if on the surface level it is about learning information or skills related to the subject. One important goal should be to guarantee each adult working in the school enough opportunities and time to meet young people both as a group and as individuals. This goal is connected to the discussion about, for example, the size of teaching groups.

Classroom teaching and learning situations are not the only option for practicing emotional skills. Schools should be able to have a versatile selection of means for practicing these diverse individual skills and skills connected to social relationships.

Fictional ones narratives and stories are “a window into the lives of different people”. Therefore, it should be ensured that every educational institution where young people of compulsory school age study has the opportunity to make versatile use of fictional stories to support young people’s growth.

Reading literature is required by the curriculum, but there are many possibilities in how literature can be accessed. Of course, students borrow books from libraries and use electronic book services. However, the fact that fiction in print form, representing a wide variety of genres and eras, is available as physical objects and attractively displayed where even young people spend most of their day, certainly increases the likelihood of picking up a book and borrowing it to read.

“ The emotional reaction is the same as in the old days at the campfire.

Fictional ones one element of the empowering experience of narratives and stories is experiencing them together. When a group of students go together to watch a play or other form of fictional story and together experience even the difficult emotions it evokes, the emotional reaction is the same as at a campfire in the old days: we can think together about the story’s main character’s situation and growth as a person during the story, think about the influence of other people related to his life on the main character’s decisions and so on . Shared cultural experiences are an important part of creating a sense of community in educational institutions and also in the development of individual young people’s emotional skills.

Therefore, the state funding system should be structured in such a way that every young person of compulsory school age has the opportunity to sufficiently access fictional stories through diverse cultural experiences. Communal cultural experiences should not be competing for money with other “more important” things in our society. It is precisely with the help of cultural experiences that we can learn the most important things together – emotional skills.

Johanna Lampela

lecturer in mother tongue and literature

Hämeenlinna

