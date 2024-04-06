Reader's Opinion | Sexual violence is never the victim's fault

Being a victim of sexual violence is not a side effect of alcohol consumption.

Doctor Pekka Reinikainen wrote (HS Opinion 4.4.)that girls should be protected from the harms of alcohol, for example because alcohol use increases the risk of being subjected to sexual violence.

Would it be possible and time to give up the idea that being a victim of sexual violence is a side effect of the victim's alcohol consumption? Of course, restricting the excessive use of alcohol can be justified for other reasons, but the reason given above only and only gives reasons for the victim to be subjected to sexual violence.

Aino Koskenniemi

Helsinki

