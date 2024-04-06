Sunday, April 7, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Sexual violence is never the victim's fault

April 6, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Sexual violence is never the victim's fault

Being a victim of sexual violence is not a side effect of alcohol consumption.

Doctor Pekka Reinikainen wrote (HS Opinion 4.4.)that girls should be protected from the harms of alcohol, for example because alcohol use increases the risk of being subjected to sexual violence.

Would it be possible and time to give up the idea that being a victim of sexual violence is a side effect of the victim's alcohol consumption? Of course, restricting the excessive use of alcohol can be justified for other reasons, but the reason given above only and only gives reasons for the victim to be subjected to sexual violence.

Aino Koskenniemi

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

