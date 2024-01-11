Reader's Opinion | Services must be accessible to everyone

Communication should be more accessible in order to make immigrants a part of society as well.

Accessibility Directive the point is that everyone can use public online services regardless of their background. Accessibility refers to digital services, but services in general should also be accessible to everyone. Many operators have begun to pay attention to accessibility, but I think one large target group – immigrants – has been forgotten. Immigrants already make up ten percent of the population, and the number is growing every year.

Although I myself speak Finnish fluently, as an immigrant I am worried that social messages do not reach some of the immigrants. Job announcements, official information, political updates and general conversation pass many of us by. Accessibility is not only limited to language, but also includes the channels and strategies of information distribution.

We are part of this society. We want to participate, but this is only possible if the messages reach us. Communication must be versatile and take into account language levels and different culturally bound ways in which people process information. This not only supports us to better integrate, but also strengthens society's multicultural understanding and cooperation.

The need for better communication is highlighted when we consider that immigrants participate in elections twice as often as native Finns. The communication that can be achieved is directly reflected in the political participation of immigrants. The key is to understand that the challenge is not solved by bulk production of language translations, but by targeting messages in a way that the recipient also understands. This is central to democratic participation and equality.

Decision-makers and entrepreneurs, have you thought about how a large group still remains outside because of the language barrier and poor language skills? Means to improve the accessibility of communication must be increased so that everyone in society can be informed and participate.

Shah Jaff

Finnish citizen, Helsinki

