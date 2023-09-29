Reader’s Opinion | Services for the elderly could be secured with more flexible nurse staffing

On public holidays it should be possible to operate with a lower shift.

In the Elderly Services Act the defined personnel dimensioning aims to ensure the adequacy of personnel performing care work and the clients’ high-quality and safe everyday life. When we talk about nursing staffing in elderly work, we mean enhanced, round-the-clock assisted living and long-term institutional care for elderly people. The dimensioning has increased step by step so that from the beginning of April there must be at least 0.65 employees per customer.

Health and the Finnish Institute of Welfare (THL) just published monitoring data on the staffing of elderly services. According to THL, 89 percent of the operating units reached the statutory personnel measurement last May. Every tenth operating unit therefore fell short of the 0.65 dimensioning.

There are still challenges in the availability of nursing staff in both the public and private care sectors, and the number of people with social security training has not increased in the same proportion as the need for nurses.

Situations often culminate in the holiday season, when at the same time part of the staff falls ill. In hospitals, entire departments may have to be closed during the summer holiday season and during the Christmas holidays, when there is a shortage of trained substitutes. The year-round housing service cannot be closed for the summer months, but as a private service provider, we have to produce a housing service for the customer’s home under all conditions. The situation is not getting any easier, on the contrary: THL predicts that in 2027, around 10,000 more customer places will be needed for round-the-clock care, if the service structure is not changed.

Fortunately, there are also solutions. In addition to investing in well-being at work and wages, the dismantling of bureaucracy and excessively strict eligibility conditions, the development of technology and good management play a key role in guaranteeing the adequacy of personnel.

Students and apprentices completing a nursing degree should be able to be included in the personnel assessment in social services as a social worker trained in social services. Now they can only be included in the sizing when two-thirds of the studies have been completed. This change would ease the shortage of nurses significantly and would enable many people to study alongside paid work. This policy would have a great social impact.

With a regular the personnel must of course have the right to take their statutory holidays and other days off in accordance with the collective agreement. That’s why it should also be possible to smooth out peaks in substitute needs. In 24-hour housing units, it should be possible to reduce the number of shifts during working weeks that include public holidays. On public holidays, it should be possible to operate with a lower shift strength, but with at least 0.5 dimensioning during the working period.

Then substitute workforce would be more sufficient to secure more critical healthcare tasks, for example in institutional care. At the same time, productivity would improve and substantial financial savings would be created on an annual basis, which all welfare areas are now desperately looking for.

Leila Rutanen

business manager

Slope homes

