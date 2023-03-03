Reader’s Opinion | Service houses have an order for volunteers

The threshold to participate was set very low.

Pseudonym Close (HS Opinion 25.2.) wrote about her friend’s waning ability to speak in the linguistically unstimulated everyday life of a care home and highlighted how important it would be to maintain not only physical but also mental functioning and alertness.

The issue is important, but instead of nursing staff, the solution could also be found in broader shoulders. I myself grabbed the notice on the wall of Hyvinkää’s library, which was looking for volunteer readers for service houses. During my visit, I was able to read aloud the books I had picked up for an hour. About ten listeners gathered around. There is clearly an order for such activity. It feels meaningful and does not require expertise in the nursing field. The desire to serve is enough. The threshold to participate was made very low, thanks to the support of the librarians. I warmly recommend it, also to those of us of working age, whose circle of life is otherwise not yet touched by a nursing home.

Anna Salminen

Well done

