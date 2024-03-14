Reader's Opinion | Self-directedness and community learning belong together

Self-directedness requires community forms of learning.

in Helsingin Sanomat in the last two years, a lot of learning problems behind the school and now also the recent Pisa results have been discussed. Self-directedness and the associated teaching methods are very often cited as the reason (HS 11.1.). In the case of HS (9.1.) however, the existing descriptions of the teachers' activities do not represent any pedagogical methods, but can be called indifference and abandoning the students.

Self-directedness has long been confusedly interpreted in the debate about basic education, but in adult education it has already been understood as something other than self-directedness in the early 2000s. Although self-directedness is individual and personal, it is still something other than self-directedness and studying. In order to be able to develop oneself, a person must work with others and receive feedback about himself from others. Mirroring and reflecting on others is necessary for a person to become himself.

This is well described by the saying “about becoming you with yourself” – another person is important, especially in situations of change. The development of self-direction does not end with the various transitional stages of youth or adulthood, but continues as a necessity throughout life. In education, self-directedness is created or maintained so that the student works together with others of his age or peers. A self-directed person prefers the company and connection of others rather than doing things in isolation and alone.

Self-directedness and developing with others in a group, learning and studying belong to the same entity. Self-directedness thus requires communal forms of learning. Since the question is more broadly about the development of the self and independence, forms of study that emphasize solo study lead to student overload, external guidance and, at worst, mental health problems, for example. There are already a lot of research findings about this. Who am I, am I doing the right thing, am I on the right path, how do my peers act and think, who can I get support from?

If the learning environment does not support community, you have to look for yourself and the minute in other contexts. Unfortunately, self-direction has been turned into a learner's problem, even though the problem is that educational institutions are not able to receive and face self-directed learners in different ways and develop the necessary pedagogical methods for them.

Nor does society, community or company, profession or professional field, family or any human relationship need self-directed heroic performers. Hopefully we will be able to build even better models of joint learning in education. They also teach diversity, responsibility for others and the importance of equality – we learn ourselves, and at the same time, without any greater purpose, we teach fellow human beings to become themselves and be human.

Heikki Pasanen

doctor of philosophy, head teacher, retired

Karkkila

