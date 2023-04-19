Reader’s Opinion | Self-care of the teeth is the cheapest dental care

Prevention and early treatment of oral and dental infections supports the prevention and treatment of many common diseases.

in Finland annual dental care costs are almost one billion euros. However, services that are important for health are unevenly distributed, and long queues for treatment and high customer fees are an obstacle to proper treatment for many. Professionals are getting tired, the renewed care guarantee increases pressure, care resources are insufficient, and there is no certainty of sufficient funding. In an age of scarce resources, there are no easy solutions. However, self-care is the cheapest dental care.

Oral health is part of overall health. The connection with tooth attachment disease, i.e. periodontitis and diabetes, pregnancy complications, Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular diseases, various cancers and most recently with covid-19, not forgetting sleep disorders, is undeniable. Important public diseases and oral diseases have common risk factors, the most important of which are food, tobacco and alcohol, and hygiene. Prevention and early treatment of oral and dental infections supports the prevention and treatment of many common diseases.

Neglecting prevention and early care creates additional costs for everyone. Fortunately, developing technology enables new approaches to health promotion. Digital remote services help to solve various problems related to treatment. An electric toothbrush and mobile and nanotechnology enable self-care monitoring.

Soon, the amount and quality of brushing teeth, pictures of the mouth, various values ​​measuring the properties of saliva, as well as information about nutrition and eating will be remotely available to professionals – if so desired. With the help of developing technology, professional support and follow-up to promote oral health is easy and possible without a visit to the office.

At receptions the implementation of individual treatment and modern chairside diagnostics help to target health-promoting measures correctly. Artificial intelligence not only supports treatment decisions, but also connects patients and professionals. It enables multiprofessional and integrated treatment. In this case, oral health care is a full-fledged part of overall health.

The World Health Organization emphasizes the shift in oral health care from restorative care to preventive care. For this, the development of basic healthcare and political decisions are needed to solve the problems. Health-based taxation is one possibility. Products harmful to health, such as sugary foods and drinks, should at least be defined and labeled as harmful to health in the same way as tobacco products.

While the decision-makers take care of structural solutions and the patients take care of self-care, oral healthcare professionals do take care of their part – economically and efficiently. Then everyone can be proud of their mouth.

Heikki Murtomaa

Emeritus Professor of Oral Health

university of Helsinki

