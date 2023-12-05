Reader’s Opinion | Secondary school students coming from far away fill Finland’s skills gap

Entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka’s project is good. Such a thing should have been started already 20 years ago when Finland rose to the top of the Pisa comparison.

Finland population decline and aging is a worsening problem. For example, the Technology Industry says it needs 130,000 new experts in the next ten years. Competition for young people from developing countries is increasing in Western countries. In 2018, there were more than 700,000 international students at various educational institutions in Canada. In New Zealand, they make up more than three percent of the population. The corresponding figure in Finland is about 0.3 percent.

Entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka’s project to recruit students for high schools and vocational schools has been accused of, among other things, human trafficking and donating tax money to foreigners (HS 24.11.). Vesterbacka has a solution that works to correct the skills gap. Its driving force is Finland’s still excellent reputation as an educator. The great insight of the project is to teach young people from developing countries the Finnish language already in the country of origin, before arriving in Finland. Another insight is to place them mainly in educational institutions in the migration loss area, because the education places in congested Finland are full.

More than half of the approximately one thousand young people in the project are currently in high schools, mainly from Vietnam and Myanmar. The Chinese who have been put on the nose of the stick are a small minority. The overall goal for 2024 is 3,000 students, of which about a thousand are new. There are practically unlimited interested parties.

The newcomers are more talented than average. After all, not everyone starts studying a new foreign language just to go to school in that country. Living far from home is not a problem, but rather an incentive, because going to high school in a populous home country might not have been possible at all. Supporting these young people has almost become a popular movement in small towns in Finland. They have become role models in school classes.

Since 2006, Salla high school has had students from Russia at first, and later also from other places. According to experience, more than 80 percent of them stay in Finland to work or study. It can be assumed that at least an equal proportion of those who came through the Vesterbacka project will remain as Finnish citizens for higher education in Finland.

The education of a native Finnish youth up to the age of 16 costs around 260,000 euros. For every young person arriving from far away, this cost to Finland is zero euros. The young people in the project study in Finnish and adapt to the Finnish education system.

Everyone can imagine what this implementation would have cost in tax money. Now recruitment is zero euros for Finland. The families of international students are responsible for the costs. Such a project should have been started already 20 years ago after Finland reached the top of the Pisa comparison. Seizing the opportunity would have belonged to the Ministry of Education and Culture. Now the ministry is fighting back in every way, referring to the costs arising from state contribution payments. Why should this investment, which is necessary in Finland’s population situation, be opposed?

Jukka O. Mattila

chairman

Finnish Middle High School Association

