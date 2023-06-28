Reader’s Opinion | Screen time is too easy an explanation for the nausea of ​​children and young people

Screen time is an outdated concept that should not be made into a bigger problem.

Child psychiatry specialist Päivi Ruokoniemi wrote (HS Opinion 14.6.) on the importance of regulating children’s screen time. We agree with his view that children need help from adults when learning to be creative in the world of digital media.

Screen time is often used, especially in public discussion, as a one-off explanation for children’s and young people’s malaise and various behavioral and developmental challenges. There is no consensus on the topic in the research field.

For example, the Ilmiökartta research review published by the Finnish Academy of Sciences in 2021 states that the time spent with digital media does not have a negative and direct effect on the well-being or health of children or young people. The Sports Behavior of Children and Adolescents in Finland report published by the National Sports Council also states that digital gaming among primary school-aged children does not directly reduce the amount of physical activity.

Researchers and media educators emphasize individuality: what is done on the device, with whom and by whom is more important than exact amounts of time. When the rest of everyday life is varied and balanced, tracking the screen time with a stopwatch is not necessary.

“ Recommendations about screen time are problematic.

The well-being and health effects of digital media are by no means an either-or question. For better or for worse, digital media is a part of everyday life, and its effects are very individual and linked to, for example, the child’s stage of development, family relationships and psychological needs. That’s why, for example, screen time recommendations are problematic: a limit that works in one family can cause unnecessary stress for both children and parents in another family. Restriction is often necessary, but it should not cause more harm than the media being restricted.

The child’s initiative must not be forgotten either. Children are just learning how to use the media, but they are still active agents and not passive victims of the media. In today’s world, the role of digital media in children’s lives should be actively examined and, if necessary, limited, especially for young children, both in terms of content and quantity. At the same time, screen time must not take up too much space in public discussion.

Games and smartphones are too easy an explanation for the nausea of ​​children and young people. Unfortunately, bans and regulation are politically easier solutions than preventing marginalization or securing resources for family and support services. Problematic media use is complex in its cause-and-effect relationships, the sum of several factors, and is not primarily caused by the time spent working with the media.

We encourage parents to guide their children in a versatile everyday life both without and with screen media. In the lives of children of the 2020s, skills related to digital media, both in terms of content and methods of use, are of paramount importance. These skills are best learned together with parents, like many other life skills.

Mikko Meriläinen

Ph.D., Game Cultures Research Center of Excellence, University of Tampere

Lauri Hietajärvi

university lecturer, University of Helsinki

Erika Maksniemi

doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

