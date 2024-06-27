Reader’s Opinion | Scooters cannot be compared to bicycles

Reader’s opinion|The claim that scooters are not exactly more dangerous than bicycles is the wrong kind of marketing.

Hopefully the discussion about the danger of electric scooters will not be forgotten, but concrete action will be taken soon. In the Road Traffic Act, the same rules apply to bicycles and scooters, but the comparison is lame in their use. The claim that scooters are not that much more dangerous is the wrong kind of marketing.

Verve Magdaleno told (HS 15.6.) how he had lost control of the scooter very easily and fell and that this would not have happened while riding a bike. Cyclists have the option to show a direction sign, glance back and use a bell. A kickboarder cannot safely remove one hand from the handlebars. I have also not seen scooters use a flasher or heard a bell, if such are found on electric scooters.

On scooters the users are mostly young people and children, whose traffic behavior is often selfish and reckless, and driving often takes place at the highest possible speed. As a cyclist, I wouldn’t dare drive at a similar speed among pedestrians. Nighttime speed limits on scooters are only cosmetic, as is the age limit for use.

Parents of minor children are responsible for downloading and paying for the scooter app. Juuso Paulasuo (HS 20.6.) brought up strong identification, which is already used in many situations. You wouldn’t think it would be too difficult to get it for scooter applications as well. There are already ways to avoid parking incorrectly, and the Voi company, at least in Norway, has technology that recognizes and prevents the use of the board if more than one person is riding at the same time. What prevents us from using this technology as well?

Mervi Heikkilä

Jyväskylä

