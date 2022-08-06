Reader’s Opinion | Schools should benefit from participating in energy-saving talks

Encouragement and optimism are a wise message for schools starting their fall semester as well.

Lauri Antti Räsänen (HS Opinion 4.8.) and Taito Taskinen (HS Opinion 5.8.) discuss practical energy saving measures in their writings during the war years 1939–1945 and the 1973 energy crisis. The authors’ message is encouraging: energy shortages have been overcome before and will be overcome this time as well.

Encouragement and optimism are also a wise message for schools starting their fall semester, where planning for the entire nation’s participation in joint energy-saving talks will hopefully begin at the beginning of the semester.

With many schools already have a long tradition of saving electricity. According to the basic education curriculum, the school’s entire operating culture must follow the principles of sustainable development. Contrary to households and companies, however, schools have not directly benefited – at least in Helsinki – from saving electricity, but the saved euros have ended up in the city’s coffers.

Teppo Tyrväinen (HS Opinion 3.8.) states the financial benefit obtained by saving energy to motivating saving. The money would also motivate schools to develop an operating culture that saves electricity. It would be important for schools to have even a small part of the financial benefits achieved through sustainable development activities – for example, saving electricity – available for their own use.

Tiina Halttunen

class teacher, Helsinki

vice president, environmental education organization FEE Finnish government

Chairman of the Green Flag committee

Bay

Read more: We will survive the energy crisis again

Read more: Saving energy has been solved before

Read more: Saving electricity should be motivating for citizens

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.