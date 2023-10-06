Reader’s Opinion | Schools cannot go back to the past

Schools can make a digital leap with the right tools.

Sasu Viitanen opinion writing (HS 1.10.) got the impression that the digital leap and smart devices are the worst scourge and downright invalidating factor when it comes to manual skills. Writing by hand is important, and something must be done to increase it.

Digitalization will not stop. That’s why digitization in the education sector must be taken seriously now at the latest.

The observations mentioned by Viitanen in his article are correct, but the conclusion should not be that the school is going back to the old way, but rather that the digital leap has been taken in the wrong way.

We try to force children from an early age to use adults’ tools and office applications. The educational institution must have an understanding of the pedagogically correct tools, which guides the purchase of equipment and the selection of applications. The truth is that digital is a bad host but a good ring.

It is also possible to learn fine motor skills and writing with a pen using digital tools. When choosing teaching aids, the possibilities of touch surfaces and pens have been almost completely forgotten. At best, digital environments help differentiate learning, offering endless new tasks and challenges for everyone according to their own level. You don’t need a game-like instant reward or achievement for this.

Yes, a motivated child will also make a task book, if only there are enough tasks.

Ville Tuovinen

class teacher, Helsinki

