Friday, November 10, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Schoolchildren’s health checks must not be missed

November 9, 2023
in World Europe
Reader’s Opinion | Schoolchildren’s health checks must not be missed

Children should get the care they need in time.

Only In Helsinki, ten thousand school children’s health checks have not been done (HS 22.5.). The city of Helsinki has announced that only half of the school doctor positions have been filled.

Based on my ten years of work experience, I can confirm that working conditions in schools are good. This suggests that there are simply not enough doctors available. If we increase training places now, we can expect that the situation will be easier ten years from now. At that time, we will inevitably face the harsh reality that some children’s health problems today were not recognized at an early stage. However, we can be more sure that the children at that time will get the treatment they need in time. If the number of education places is not increased, the children of the future will also suffer.

Olli Taskilahti

teacher, Vantaa

